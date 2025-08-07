When is the Rose of Tralee 2025 taking place?

The Rose of Tralee is set to return this month in Co. Kerry, taking place from August 15th to 19th.

The festival will feature the traditional Rose selections on August 18th and 19th, where contestants from around the world will be interviewed on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy.

This year’s festival includes new additions such as the Rose Buds and Rose Buddies program, where children aged 6-10 will participate in festival events.

The last two days of the festival will be televised live on RTÉ and will be co-hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

With McElligott’s Kia being the official sponsor of the festival, it will include parades, gala functions, community events, and live entertainment.