When is the Rose of Tralee 2025 taking place?

Rose of Tralee 2024 | Image: Domnick Walsh Photography
The Rose of Tralee is set to return this month in Co. Kerry, taking place from August 15th to 19th.

The festival will feature the traditional Rose selections on August 18th and 19th, where contestants from around the world will be interviewed on stage at the Kerry Sports Academy.

This year’s festival includes new additions such as the Rose Buds and Rose Buddies program, where children aged 6-10 will participate in festival events.

Pictured at the official launch of the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2024 in Airfield Estate. Picture: Andres Poveda.

The last two days of the festival will be televised live on RTÉ and will be co-hosted by Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas.

With McElligott’s Kia being the official sponsor of the festival, it will include parades, gala functions, community events, and live entertainment.

RTÉ presenters Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas pictured at the official launch of the Rose of Tralee International Festival 2024 in Airfield Estate. Picture: Andres Poveda.
