What to watch on TV this New Year’s Eve

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 in Ireland, a lot of us are going to be staying in this New Year’s Eve.

The good news is there’s plenty to watch on TV to keep you entertained this evening.

From countdown shows to end of year specials, check out our top picks across RTÉ, Virgin Media and BBC below:

RTÉ One

EastEnders – 19:25

Sharon questions Kat, who admits the truth, while Phil confronts Denise who has a warning for him. Zack and Nancy take a trip to try to solve things before 2022 begins

Callan Kicks the Year – 21:10

Oliver Callan rounds off the year with some much-needed laughs in a special edition of his comedy, taking a satirical look at the past 12 months

Mrs Brown’s Boys New Year’s Special – 22:10

Grandad’s ex-con brother Micky turns up, making his relatives suspicious when he asks for money to invest in a South African goldmine. Cathy inspires Winnie to make a change

The Heart of Saturday Night Christmas Special – 22:45

Una Healy and Loah present a festive edition of the music programme, with performances by Mary Black, Nathan Carter, Aoife Ní Bhriain, Shiv and Ryan McMullen and the Crash

New Year’s Eve Countdown – 23:45

Una Healy brings together guests including Lyra, Mick Flannery and Susan O’Neill, as well as stars from comedy, sport and beyond as we mark the end of this year

Virgin Media One

Emmerdale (double bill) – 19:00

Nate is left broken. Priya struggles. Billy proposes

Coronation Street (double bill) – 20:00

Emma is shocked to bump into Curtis at the hospital. Sarah and Adam’s romantic New Year getaway turns sour. Jenny’s age-gap misgivings threaten her relationship with Leo

The Notebook – 21:00

An elderly man reads a love story to a woman in a nursing home from an old notebook filled with sentimental musings. Romantic drama, starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams

Don’t Look Back in Anger – 23:25

Archive news stories, looking back at the headline stories of the past 20 years, accompanied by the music of the time

The Graham Norton Show – 00:00

Graham presents his traditional end-of-year show, joined by guests including Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Joe Lycett, Cush Jumbo and Peter Dinklage

BBC One

MasterChef Champion of Champions – 20:30

Five accomplished amateur champions return to the kitchen, keen to show how far they have progressed as they compete for the title of MasterChef Champion of Champions 2021

Have I Got 2021 News for You – 21:30

Team captains Paul Merton and Ian Hislop are joined by a variety of guest hosts and panellists for a compilation looking back at the big news of 2021

The Graham Norton Show – 22:20

Graham presents his traditional end-of-year show, joined by guests Michael Sheen, Jessica Chastain, Claire Foy, Joe Lycett, Cush Jumbo and Peter Dinklage

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys – 23:25

Part one of two. Years & Years singer Olly Alexander throws a spectacular New Year’s Eve Party in the build-up to the midnight moment

Happy New Year Live – 00:00

Big Ben rings in the New Year

The Big New Years & Years Eve Party with Kylie and Pet Shop Boys – 00:10

Part two of two. The party continues as Years & Years’ Olly Alexander performs more of his hits and collaborates with the Pet Shop Boys on an all-time ’80s classic