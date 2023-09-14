What is Patrick Kielty’s salary for The Late Late Show?

Patrick Kielty will make his highly anticipated hosting debut on The Late Late Show this Friday, September 15.

The comedian will be the RTÉ chat show’s fourth ever presenter, and he is following in the footsteps of Gay Byrne, Pat Kenny and Ryan Tubridy.

After landing the gig, Patrick revealed his Late Late Show salary, amid calls for him to do so in wake of the RTÉ payments scandal.

The comedian, who is married to presenter Cat Deeley, revealed he will be paid €250,000 per 30-show season.

In a statement, he said: “I’m pleased to finally be able to share that I’ve signed a three-season deal to host The Late Late Show beginning this September.”

“I’m being paid €250,000 per 30 show season. If additional shows are requested by RTÉ, they’ll be paid on a pro-rata basis.”

“I’m also receiving a one-off payment of €20,000 to cover the pre-production and rehearsals from now to September.”

“The contract allows me to submit flight and accommodation expenses, but I’ve waived this. I’ve made it clear to RTÉ that I will be covering my own flights and accommodation costs.

“I’ve also asked RTÉ to carbon offset my flights. I genuinely hope this helps clarify things going forward. I can’t wait to get started.”

It was later revealed that the original draft of Patrick’s contract included €50k in expenses, which he waived.