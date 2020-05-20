We’ve finally figured out why Connell’s girlfriend Helen in Normal People is so familiar

Fans have been dying to know where they recognise her from

We’ve finally figured out why Connell’s girlfriend Helen in Normal People is...

BBC’s much anticipated adaptation of Sally Rooney’s Normal People has received rave reviews ever since it premiered earlier this month.

The 12-part series stars British actress Daisy Edgar-Jones, who plays Marianne, and Kildare native Paul Mescal, who plays Connell.

Normal People also stars a number of up-and-coming Irish actors, including Aoife Hinds, who plays Connell’s college girlfriend Helen.

Ever since Helen started appearing in scenes on the hit TV show, fans have been wondering why they recognise her.

Well, it turns out Aoife previously starred in an episode of Derry Girls.

Aoife appeared in episode five of the show’s second season, and played a new student named Mae.

Fans may also recognise Aoife as the daughter of famed Irish actor Ciarán Hinds – who has appeared in huge blockbuster hits over the years.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, we chat through Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown in Dublin, Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian’s paternity test drama, and why OnlyFans is getting so popular:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Gosscast is available on iTunes and Spotify and all usual podcast channels.