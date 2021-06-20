The singer's dad died at the age of 60 back in 2009

Westlife’s Nicky Byrne pays tribute to his late father in emotional post

Nicky Byrne has paid tribute to his late father in an emotional post.

The Westlife star’s dad Nicholas died at the age of 60 back in 2009, after a sudden heart attack.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram today to mark Father’s Day, and shared a series of photos of late father.

He captioned the post: “If they are still here, call them hug them chat with them!”

“If they aren’t, remember them and raise a glass to the Hero’s they were ❤️ Happy Fathers Day Lads!”

One fan commented: “Sending love and hugs to you today. I’m sure Mr Byrne Senior would be extremely proud of you and your 3 beautiful children! ❤️”.

Another wrote: “Thank you Nicky, I lost both my parents within a short time and I miss them still today. Thank you for sharing 🤗”