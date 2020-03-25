Home Irish Showbiz Westlife’s Mark Feehily dares fans to take part in new self-isolation online...

Westlife’s Mark Feehily dares fans to take part in new self-isolation online challenge

The star is hoping to keep fans entertained during self-isolation

Sarah Magliocco
Westlife star Mark Feehily has dared fans to take part in a new quarantine challenge.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of a choreographed dance routine.

In a bid to help people stay entertained in their homes, he asked his followers to learn the routine.

“Hi all. Just for fun why don’t you all try to learn this dance routine & tweet me & @westlifemusic your videos of you doing it!” he tweeted.

“Its short, easy & fun, I bet you will all be amazing dancers!”

“Don’t be shy boo! Can’t wait to see what u do.”

The star has since shared a number of videos showcasing fans doing their versions of the dance:


 

 

