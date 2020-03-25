Westlife’s Mark Feehily dares fans to take part in new self-isolation online challenge

The star is hoping to keep fans entertained during self-isolation

Westlife’s Mark Feehily dares fans to take part in new self-isolation online...

Westlife star Mark Feehily has dared fans to take part in a new quarantine challenge.

Taking to Twitter, he shared a video of a choreographed dance routine.

In a bid to help people stay entertained in their homes, he asked his followers to learn the routine.

Hi all ♥️ Just for fun why don’t you all try to learn this dance routine & tweet me & @westlifemusic your videos of you doing it! Its short,easy& fun, I bet you will all be amazing dancers! Don’t be shy boo! Can’t wait to see what u do ♥️🕺🏻💃🏻 (use the sound off this clip) pic.twitter.com/ehYQK6fhPQ — MarkusFeehily (@MarkusFeehily) March 24, 2020

“Hi all. Just for fun why don’t you all try to learn this dance routine & tweet me & @westlifemusic your videos of you doing it!” he tweeted.

“Its short, easy & fun, I bet you will all be amazing dancers!”

“Don’t be shy boo! Can’t wait to see what u do.”

The star has since shared a number of videos showcasing fans doing their versions of the dance:

love this!!! Hahaha come on who’s next ♥️ you can move Eva girl https://t.co/DyF5qm2qJ3 — MarkusFeehily (@MarkusFeehily) March 24, 2020



