Westlife star Mark Feehily shares adorable video of his daughter as they enjoy snow day

The singer welcomed his daughter Layla in 2019 via surrogate

Mark Feehily has shared an adorable video of his daughter Layla.

The Westlife star and his fiancé Cailean O’Neill welcomed their first child together via surrogate on October 1, 2019.

The couple woke up to snow outside their home this morning, and tried to teach their daughter how to say the word ‘snow’.

The proud dads cheered on as their daughter successfully said the word, with Mark uploading the sweet moment to his Instagram.

Gillian Filan, married to Mark’s bandmate Shane, commented: “Omg my heart ❤️❤️❤️”.

Jodi Albert, married to Kian Egan, wrote: “She’s unreal!!!!! Love you lil princess 💖”.

Mark recently uploaded another cute clip of Layla, as they performed a duet of Tracy Chapman’s Talkin’ Bout a Revolution.

The Sligo native has opted to stay private about his relationship over the past eight years, only speaking about his partner on very rare occasions.

Last summer, Mark talked future baby plans, revealing he would “definitely” love another child.

Speaking to Jennifer Zamparelli on her 2FM show, he admitted: “I love the idea of her having a little playmate her own size and age.

“I definitely do love the idea of it, it’s not in the immediate immediate future but it’s on the cards.”