Westlife fans CONVINCED Mark will return to the group after stepping away amid health battle

Westlife fans have been left convinced Mark will be returning to the group soon, after a hiatus amid a health battle.

After a string of health issues, the 45-year-old singer took a break from performing in 2022 to concentrate on his recovery.

However, fans have now begun to speculate that he will return to the group in time for their performance at Royal Albert Hall.

According to a Facebook post, Mark has agreed to participate in a private performance that will be auctioned off to raise money for Neurodiversity Ireland.

Following this, fans took to the comments, convinced this could mean a return for Mark.

One wrote: “Does this mean a return for Mark soon??!” as another said: “He’s well enough to come back!”

In February 2024, Mark announced that he had taken a “temporary” departure from the iconic Irish band.

The 43-year-old had been performing worldwide with Shane Filan, Kian Egan, and Nicky Byrne on The Wild Dreams Tour.

In a statement posted to his Instagram at the time, the 45-year-old said: “Hello and much love to you all! It’s Mark here.. Most of you are aware that I have had some health challenges over the past while.”

In the emotional Instagram post, Mark shared that his health issues began in August 2020 after a surgery led to life-threatening sepsis, resulting in an emergency operation and a traumatic ICU stay during the COVID lockdowns.

Over the next few years, Mark faced multiple complications, including pneumonia and an incisional hernia, requiring four major surgeries in total.

Despite attempting to return to touring, he said the physical demands proved too much, and announced a temporary step back from the group.