We talk Matt Damon’s ‘fairytale’ lockdown, Tristan and Khloe’s latest drama and celebs joining OnlyFans

The latest episode of the Gosscast is here!

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Ali Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are back talking through the biggest stories of the week.

This week Matt Damon captured the hearts of the nation even more, with his exclusive interview gushing about staying in Ireland during the pandemic, and on this episode the girls gush right back at him.

Plus Ali and Kendra delve deep into the latest Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian drama – as the pair face a paternity test scandal.

And with the news that Kerry Katona has joined X-rated subscription service OnlyFans, the girl discuss why the site is doing so well during lockdown.

