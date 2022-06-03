We may be getting an Irish version of Geordie Shore

An Irish version of Geordie Shore is reportedly in the works at MTV.

According to the Irish Daily Star, a new show called ‘Life of the Party’ is in the early stages of production, and bosses are looking for Irish people aged between 18 – 24 to take part.

A source told the newspaper: “They are doing this Irish Geordie Shore. I’ve a feeling Geordie Shore will be cancelled soon, and this is why they are doing it.”

“Remember they used to have The Valleys? The Welsh one. Then they did Geordie Shore.”

“Now they’re going to do a big one for MTV in Britain, but it will be with Irish youngsters, living together and partying and going out and all of that.”

“It will be set in Ireland. They’ve a lot of very exciting people. We don’t have much TV in Ireland – never mind reality TV. This will be just what we need on our screens.”

It’s also believed former Big Brother star Hughie Maughan is being lined up to narrate the new series.

Not unlike Big Brother, the basis of Geordie Shore is established by following the daily lives of a number of housemates, as they live together for a number of weeks.

Geordie Shore is the British spinoff to the American reality TV series, Jersey Shore, which aired from 2009 until 2012, before it was rebooted in 2018.

Geordie Shore began in 2011, and is currently on its 23rd season.