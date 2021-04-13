We finally know when Wild Mountain Thyme will be released in Ireland

Wild Mountain Thyme will be available to rent from April 30th, 2021 ahead of its cinema release this summer.

The film, which stars Jamie Dornan and Emily Blunt, can be rented through Sky, Amazon, Apple, Google Play, Virgin, Talk Talk, BT, Rakuten, XBOX, Sony PS, Chili TV and Showcase At Home.

Wild Mountain Thyme is already one of the most talked about movies of 2021, despite the fact that it hasn’t been released yet.

The upcoming movie was harshly criticised last November – after the trailer featured some dodgy Irish accents.

Emily Blunt stars as Rosemary Muldoon, who falls in love with Jamie Dornan’s character Anthony Reilly before they get caught up in a dispute over farmland.

The film’s synopsis reads: “Passionate, determined and smart, Rosemary Muldoon (Emily Blunt) has been in love with her neighbor Anthony Reilly (Jamie Dornan) since they were 10 years old.”

“It seems that everyone in their farming community knows they were meant for each other — except Anthony. An eccentric introvert, Anthony has spent his entire life working on the family farm alongside his father Tony (Christopher Walken).”

“The aging Tony blindsides Anthony with his plan to sell the farm to Adam (Jon Hamm), his wealthy American nephew, because he doubts his son has what it takes to run it. And when Adam comes to visit, his obvious interest in Rosemary complicates the situation further.”

“With everything that’s important to him about to slip through his fingers, Anthony has to move quickly, but a series of losses and his own certainty that he is unlovable leaves his future — and Rosemary’s — in doubt.”