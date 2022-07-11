Ad
WATCH: Westlife fan gets ENGAGED at their Aviva Stadium gig

Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland
Rebekka Fifield
Rebekka Fifield

There was a romantic proposal at one of Westlife’s Aviva Stadium gigs over the weekend.

The popular Irish boyband performed at the Dublin venue on Friday, July 8 and Saturday, July 9 as part of their Wild Dreams tour.

One lucky fan had an extra memorable night, as she was proposed to at the concert.

 Photograph: Sasko Lazarov / Photocall Ireland

TikTok user @jadehannon22 captured the romantic proposal on video, and called on fans to tag the newly engaged couple in the clip if they know who they are.

In the sweet video, a man is seen getting down on one knee while other concertgoers watched on and cheered.

His partner said yes, and the happy couple then embraced.

Watch the proposal video below:

@jadehannon22

If anyone knows this happy couple please tag🥺🥹💍 #westlife #fyp

♬ World of Our Own – Westlife

Rebekka Fifield

