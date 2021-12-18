WATCH: We talk the Sex and the City reboot and the finale of Succession on The Gosscast

On this week’s episode of The Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are sharing their thoughts on the Sex and the City reboot – And Just Like That.

And following the season three finale of Succession, the girls talk about the plot this series and THAT New Yorker profile of Jeremy Strong.

You can listen to the Gosscast on iTunes and Spotify, or else watch the full episode on YouTube below:

The Gosscast is brought to you by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Started by Paul Walsh and Mark Canavan, the brand has already become a huge hit, even getting a mention in Vogue magazine (and of course Goss.ie).

You can log on to greenheartcbd.ie right now, where you can choose from the highest quality CBD oils, which are homogenized in the most natural and chemical-free method, with full traceability from seed to shelf.

While they can’t make any medical claims as CBD oil is considered a food supplement, many have used CBD oil to treat and help with issues like anxiety and depression.

For more information about CBD oils and the projects in which Greenheart CBD are working on, you can visit their website here.