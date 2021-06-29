We're back with another new episode!

WATCH: We talk Love Island and #FreeBritney on the Gosscast

The latest episode of the Gosscast is here, hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker.

Following the much-anticipated return of Love Island, the girls share their first impressions of this year’s contestants – and what they’re looking forward to this season.

Ali and Kendra also discuss Britney Spears’ shocking court testimony, in which she opened up about her controversial conservatorship for the first time ever.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.

