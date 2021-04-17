WATCH: We chat Gossies 2021, Meghan and Harry, Kimye and TV reboots

The next season of the Gosscast is finally here, and we are back with a twist.

Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan is joined by Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to, once again, dive deep into the biggest showbiz stories each week, and now you can watch their chat too.

For the first time, the girls are recording the podcast via Zoom, and this week they’re discussing the continuous fallout from the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Oprah interview, as Prince Phillip is laid to rest.

Plus from Kim Kardashian and Kanye West to Jennifer Lopez and A-Rod, Kendra and Ali discuss the latest splits in Hollywood.

As well as catching up on how the last few months have been the girls also chat about what TV shows they’re binging and what’s happening with some huge TV reboots.

