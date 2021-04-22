We're back with another new episode!

WATCH: We chat all things Oscars on the Gosscast

The next season of the Gosscast is finally here, and we are back with a twist.

Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan is joined by Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker to, once again, dive deep into the biggest showbiz stories each week, and now you can watch their chat too.

For the first time, the girls are recording the podcast via Zoom, and this week we’re talking all things Oscars.

Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, Ali and Kendra share their experiences of covering Oscars week over in Los Angeles, and reveal what really goes down at all those star-studded parties…

From interviewing major celebs at the annual Oscar Wilde Awards, to Ali’s experience at Elton John’s legendary Oscar party, the girls spill plenty of tea.

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.