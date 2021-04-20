WATCH: Viral video looks back at some of the most iconic moments in Irish TV history

WATCH: Viral video looks back at some of the most iconic moments...

A new video called ‘A to Z of Irish TV and Media’ has gone viral.

The hilarious clip, created by Instagram user @conorgalv, takes a look back at some of the most iconic moments in Irish TV history.

The video includes Nadine Coyle’s unusual pronunciation of the word “flour”, Teresa Mannion’s infamous “unnecessary journeys” weather warning, and the uproar over Normal People on Joe Duffy’s Lifeline.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Conor G (@conorgalv)

It also includes Maura Higgins on Love Island, Toy Show star Adam King’s virtual hug, the man slipping on ice live on RTÉ News, and ‘Frostbit Boy’ Ruairi McSorley.

The video, which was published on Monday, has already raked in nearly 25k views.

Irish presenter Darren Kennedy commented on the clip: “Brilliant!!! Bravo 👏”.

One viewer wrote: “This has made my week 👏”, while a second penned: “These are gold! 🔥”

Watch the latest episode of the Gosscast, where the girls chat about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, big splits in Hollywood and the best TV reboots.