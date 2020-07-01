WATCH: The trailer for Paul Mescal’s new film is here

The trailer for Paul Mescal’s new film Drifting has been released today.

The Normal People actor will star in the Irish short film, premiering at this year’s Galway Film Fleadh as part of Irish Talent: New Shorts Six.

Paul stars as Cian, who lives an erratic life filled with casual hook-ups and booze.

Dafhyd Flynn stars at Cian’s best friend Pat, who has grown tired of his small town surroundings.

Set in Longford, the film is written and directed by Robert Higgins and Patrick McGivney and will explore of the effects of emigration on small communities.

“This film has been a real passion project for us from the beginning and the whole community of Granard rowed in behind us to help make it a reality,” Patrick Higgins said.

Patrick McGivney added: “Drifting is a very personal film for both of us and bringing it to life with such a talented cast and crew has been an incredible experience.”

The synopsis for the 14-minute film reads: “Two lifelong friends in a small rural town find themselves at odds for the first time as their lifestyles begin to move in opposite directions.”

Drifting will premiere at the 32nd Galway Film Fleadh on Saturday the 11th at 5pm, with tickets available HERE.

Watch the official trailer below:

