WATCH: The trailer for new psychological thriller starring Paul Mescal

The trailer for upcoming Irish psychological thriller God’s Creatures has been released.

Normal People star Paul Mescal, Game of Thrones actress Aisling Franciosi and Fair City’s Declan Conlon star in the film, alongside Love, Rosie star Marion O’Dwyer, Calm with Horses actress Toni O’Rourke and Little Women star Emily Watson.

The official synopsis reads: “In a windswept fishing village, a mother is torn between protecting her beloved son and her own sense of right and wrong.”

The film, which received its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival in May, began filming in Co Donegal last May.

It is co-directed by Saela Davis and Anna Rose Holmer, who previously worked together on coming-of-age drama The Fits.

An Irish release date for God’s Creatures has yet to be announced.

Check out the trailer below: