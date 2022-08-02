WATCH: The FULL #GossCountdown Show with Liberty Poole, Paige Turley and Finn Tapp

Love Island 2021 star Liberty Poole and Love Island 2020 winners Paige Turley and Finn Tapp jetted into Dublin on Monday for the #GossCountdown Show.

Goss.ie hosted a special live stream event, sponsored by fashion brand SHEIN, to count down to the final episode of this year’s Love Island on August 1st.

On the night, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Editor Kendra Becker were joined in-person by Liberty, Paige and Finn to discuss everything that happened this season.

Taking place at the Iveagh Garden Hotel in Dublin’s city centre, a host of well-known faces attended the event – including Miriam Mullins, Enya Martin, Lauren Whelan, Nia Gallagher, and Lorna Spaine, to name a few.

Guests on the night were gifted treats from SHEIN, and got a sneak peek of their latest collection whilst sipping on summer drinks by Disaronno.

The #GossCountdown Show also included exclusive chats with some of this year’s Islanders, including Billy Brown, Coco Lodge and Jack Keating, who dished the dirt on what really happened in the villa.

From Ekin-Su’s iconic terrace crawl to the most explosive Casa Amor yet, the star-studded panel discussed the most dramatic moments of the season, and predicted who would win the show.

The event streamed live on Goss.ie’s YouTube channel from 7.30pm on Monday, August 1st, for everyone to tune in.

