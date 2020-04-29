WATCH: Shane Filan and family wish Kian Egan a happy 40th birthday in sweet video tribute

This is so cute!

Shane Filan and his family have wished Kian Egan a happy birthday in a sweet video tribute.

The Westlife bandmates, who both hail from Sligo, have been self-isolating at home with their families during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kian is celebrating his 40th birthday today in isolation, and to wish him a happy birthday from afar, Shane posted a cute video he made with his family on social media.

In the video, Shane, his wife Gillian, and their three kids wanted to showcase Kian’s favourite hobbies.

Shane captioned the post: “Happy 40th birthday buddy 🎂🎉! .. had a bit craic making this for ya 🤣🤙🏻.”

“Have a great day & we will celebrate together soon !🍻🎂🎉 #Kians40 #kiansfavhobbiesfilanstyle,” he added.

Kian thanked the Filan’s for their sweet birthday message, and commented: “Thanks so much my brother. We have had ana amazing 40 years so far! Let make the next 40 even better. Love the video! Thanks for such a big effort.”

Kian’s wife Jodi Albert also commented: “Love you guys! He loved his video!!!”

