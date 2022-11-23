WATCH: Ryan Tubridy and Picture This surprise Toy Show fan at Crumlin Children’s Hospital

Ryan Tubridy and Picture This surprised a Toy Show fan at Crumlin Children’s Hospital this week.

Ella, 16, has been in Crumlin for the last year and a half as she has been undergoing treatment, and she had to watch last year’s Toy Show from the hospital.

Aged 15, the Roscommon native was diagnosed with Gastroparesis and related dysmotility and digestive issues.

Ella’s family have been staying at the Ronald McDonald house during her treatment, and she is looking forward to finally leaving the hospital on Monday.

Ahead of Friday night’s Toy Show, host Ryan Tubridy surprised Ella in the hospital with presents and a performance from her favourite band Picture This.

Watch the heartwarming moment below: