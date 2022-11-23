WATCH: Popular artist Fred Again serves pints while performing surprise gig at Dublin pub

Popular artist and producer Fred Again performed a surprise gig at a pub in Dublin on Tuesday night.

Following his sold out show at the 3Olympia, the Londoner hosted an intimate after party at Doyle’s Pub on College Street.

In a video posted by Warner Music Ireland, the 29-year-old was filmed serving pints of Guinness behind the bar while DJing for the crowd.

The multi-instrumentalist, whose real name is Fred Gibson, has become one of the biggest names in the house/dance music scene in recent years, with tickets to his gigs selling out in seconds.

Last month, Fred released his latest album Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022), building on the template already laid down with his debut LP Actual Life (February 2nd – July 19th), and its companion follow up Actual Life 2 (February 2 – October 15 2021).

Actual Life 3 sees Fred Again resume his diaryesque approach to production.

His intimate use of voice notes from friends, videos found whilst scrolling on instagram and samples from important records in his life serves as a personal record of his life experiences, offering insight into his world over the past year.

Last year, Fred become one of the year’s most talked about live acts as he transformed his Actual Life records into an immersive, communal real-life experience for the first time.

With shows selling out across the UK and USA, he was named one of Mixmag’s “Top 10 Live Acts Of 2021”.

Fred continued his upwards trajectory with the viral success release of his Boiler Room set back in August, which has to date surpassed over 9 million streams, overtaking the numbers seen by artists such as Disclosure, Richie Hawtin, Skream & Fatboy Slim in only 4 weeks.