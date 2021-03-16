WATCH: Picture This perform from Croke Park on The Late Late Show with James Corden

Picture This have performed their new track ‘Things Are Different’ on The Late Late Show with James Corden.

Bandmates Ryan Hennessy, Jimmy Rainsford, Owen Cardiff and Cliff Deane spoke with the chat show host via video call, before performing the song from Croke Park.

The Irish stars said: “It was so incredible to be given the opportunity to perform on The Late Late Show with James Corden.”

“We wanted to make it as special as possible and couldn’t think of anywhere better to film it than in Croke Park in Dublin, an iconic venue. It’s a place we hope to return to play live in soon.”

Speaking about their latest single, Ryan said: “Things Are Different is a song that I may never have written if it wasn’t for the chaos that was going on in the world around me.”

“Normally I write love songs about people who have been in my life and who I have been in relationships with and this too is a love song. However, this time it is a love song to the world.”

“A lot of things are different in the world we live in right now but what will never change no matter what the circumstances are our morals, our passions, our beliefs and who we are as people.”

“We now as a civilisation have to pick up where we left off and step into a new world with love and compassion in our hearts, both for ourselves and for those around us.”

The band also announced they have signed to Joe Jonas’ new record label Let’s Get It! Records, a subsidiary of Republic Records.

“We’ve become great friends with Joe and toured with The Jonas Brothers last year,” Ryan said.

“He recently started his own label and signed us to it. We’ve been working with him on new music and lots of exciting things.”