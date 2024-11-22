WATCH: Patrick Kielty has his own election in the official Late Late Toy Show trailer

The late Late Toy Show trailer has officially dropped.

The Late Late Toy Show is fast approaching, and kids all around the country are getting ready for the most toy-filled, fun-filled night of their year.

But this year, the children of Ireland have been working hard to make December 6th an official holiday!

The Late Late Toy Show trailer has just landed and this year it’s all about being ready for the big night, to make Toy Show Day a real thing.

Forget about bedtime, ban the broccoli and gather your tubs of sweets and jellies because on Toy Show Day the kids are in charge and they all say that The Late Late Toy Show should be about more than just the night, it should be the whole day!

This year we see our Toy Show host Patrick Kielty at Campaign HQ surrounded by his crack team strategizing ahead of December 6th, with his team finally arriving at the Department of Christmas hoping that their petition gets into the right hands.

In September, Patrick Kielty revealed the date of the iconic Late Late Toy Show as December 6th.

Seven years have passed since The Late Late Toy Show took place in December, and that was on the first day of the month.

The theme for the Christmas special is yet to be announced.

Last year’s 2023 Late Late Toy Show theme was the Christmas classic Elf.