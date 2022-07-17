WATCH: Maura Higgins joins in viral ‘He’s A 10’ trend with hilarious video

Maura Higgins has joined in the viral ‘He’s A 10’ trend with a hilarious video.

The light-hearted online game, which has gone viral on TikTok and Twitter, sees participants rate an imaginary partner on a scale from 1 to 10 to determine their attractiveness. But there’s a catch.

Each imaginary partner has a specific personality trait that can make them more or less attractive.

In the trending game, one person will come up with an imaginary partner and the rest of the group must figure out what number on the scale the partner actually belongs on.

Maura took to TikTok on Saturday to join in the trend alongside her BFF Laura Stanford.

In the video, Laura says: “He’s a 10, but he leaves skit marks on the toilet.”

Maura bursts out laughing, and replies: “He’s a 2. That’s a no go.”

The Longford native then says: “He’s a 10, but he has a really small willy.”

Laura replies: “He’s a 5,” and then says: “He’s a 10, but he calls into Capital Radio to say that he’s loving the tunes.”

Maura replies: “He’s a 1,” and then says: “He’s a 10, but he picks the dead skin off his feet.” Laura says: “He’s a 1.”

Watch the hilarious video below: