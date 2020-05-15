Home Irish Showbiz WATCH: Matt Damon sends special video message to Irish leaving cert students

WATCH: Matt Damon sends special video message to Irish leaving cert students

Our favourite new honourary Irish man Matt Damon has cheered up a group of Dublin Leaving Cert students who would have been graduating today.

The Hollywood star, who is isolating in Dalkey, recorded a video for the class of graduates at Dalkey’s Loretto Abbey.

In the video shared on social media, Matt says: “Congratulations to the Loretto graduating class 2020.

“You guys are awesome and I’m sorry you have to do all of this during quarantine, but congratulations, what an achievement. Good for you guys, thinking about you.”

It comes just days after Matt gave an interview to Dublin radio station SPIN 103.8 where he said staying in Dalkey had been like a “fairytale” and called Taoiseach Leo Varadkar a “bad ass” for returning to the frontline during the coronavirus outbreak.

