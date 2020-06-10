WATCH: Martin King rivals Paul Mescal as he strips off on The Six O’Clock Show

WATCH: Martin King rivals Paul Mescal as he strips off on The...

Martin King channelled his inner Paul Mescal as he stripped off on The Six O’Clock Show to show off his Dublin GAA shorts.

The TV presenter hilariously dropped his pants after discussing the popularity of O’Neills shorts (thanks to Paul Mescal) with his co-host Muireann O’Connell.

O’Neills have been overwhelmed with orders since Paul made them famous in Normal People, and Gucci have now released their own version of ‘GAA shorts’ – which retail at a whopping €550.

Speaking on the show, Martin said: “The way we look at it if Gucci are designing shorts, and if Paul Mescal has no problem modelling shorts… If it’s good enough for them it’s good enough for the rest of us too.”

Martin then dropped his trousers, to reveal that he was wearing a pair of O’Neills shorts in the Dublin GAA colours.

The former weatherman had Muireann in stitches as he tried to mirror a paparazzi photo of Paul wearing the shorts while out and about in London.