WATCH: Jamie Dornan strips off for brand new Diet Coke ad

Jamie Dornan is turning up the heat in Diet Coke’s latest This Is My Taste campaign, putting his famously sculpted physique front and centre.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actor, 43, showcased his toned torso while sipping from an ice-cold can of Diet Coke in the ad.

In the playful advert, he reveals that the average Diet Coke break lasts eight minutes — “eight minutes back for embracing our unique tastes” — before diving into open water wearing only his signature trunks.

As he braves the chilly swim, Jamie encounters a series of whimsical scenes: an eccentric birdwatcher, a remote-controlled boat, a spirited brass band, and a dedicated paddleboarder.

The spot celebrates how people can spend those precious eight minutes indulging their personal passions.

Tara Byrnes, Diet Coke GB&I Senior Brand Manager, said: “Jamie Dornan’s authentic passion for cold-water swimming makes him the perfect fit for the next chapter of Diet Coke’s This Is My Taste.

“He inspires others to embrace what they love. We’re inviting fans to take a break, and celebrate their unique tastes through the brand new in-app can personalisation tool – visit the Coke app to create yours today.”