WATCH: Greg O’Shea addresses Caroline Flack’s death in teaser clip for Lodging With Lucy

The Love Island star will appear on the show next week

Greg O’Shea addresses Caroline Flack’s death in a new teaser clip for Lodging With Lucy.

On next Monday’s episode of the Virgin Media show, Lucy Kennedy invites the rugby player to her guesthouse in Meath for an intimate chat about life after Love Island.

The Limerick native famously won the ITV2 series last year, with Newcastle beauty Amber Gill.

In a sneak peek of the episode, Lucy tells Greg: “I have to ask you about Caroline Flack.”

The Love Island host tragically took her own life back in February, just months after Greg appeared on the show.

In the short teaser, Greg replies: “People don’t realise how much their words can hurt…”

In the months before her death, Caroline faced a lot of backlash on social media, after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton in December 2019.

During an inquest into her death, a coroner ruled that Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Lodging with Lucy airs on Monday at 9pm on Virgin Media One.