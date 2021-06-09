WATCH: Gavin James has the BEST reaction to Dubliner who slagged his singing

"Tell me you’re from Dublin, WITHOUT telling me you’re from Dublin..."

Gavin James has shared the hilarious moment his performance was interrupted by a Dubliner.

The singer is preparing to release new music later this month, and performed a snippet of an upcoming track on a boat on the River Liffey.

In the middle of the song, a man passing by shouted at the 29-year-old: “Your song is s****!” to which Gavin hilariously replied: “Your ma is s****!”

Sharing the clip on Instagram, the musician wrote: “Tell me you’re from Dublin, WITHOUT telling me you’re from Dublin.. Wait for it 😂”

Gavin’s new song ‘Sober’ will be released this Friday, June 11.

