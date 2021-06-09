WATCH: Gavin James has the BEST reaction to Dubliner who slagged his singing

Gavin James has shared the hilarious moment his performance was interrupted by a Dubliner.
The singer is preparing to release new music later this month, and performed a snippet of an upcoming track on a boat on the River Liffey.
In the middle of the song, a man passing by shouted at the 29-year-old: “Your song is s****!” to which Gavin hilariously replied: “Your ma is s****!”
Sharing the clip on Instagram, the musician wrote: “Tell me you’re from Dublin, WITHOUT telling me you’re from Dublin.. Wait for it 😂”
Gavin’s new song ‘Sober’ will be released this Friday, June 11.
