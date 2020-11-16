WATCH: Des Bishop gets pranked by reality star girlfriend Hannah Berner

Des Bishop has gotten pranked by his girlfriend Hannah Berner in a new video.
The comedian met reality star Hannah during lockdown in the US, and despite only knowing each other for a few months, the couple recently moved in together.
Taking to TikTok on Sunday, Hannah shared a video of her playing a trick on Des, as she asked him to copy her every move.
After appearing to mimic Hannah’s actions correctly, Des laughs as he realises his girlfriend tricked him by not swallowing the water they took a sip of.
@beingbernz@desbishop5 sorry♬ original sound – Hannah Berner
Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show about how the couple met, Des said: “We were following each other but actually, I didn’t know she was following me.
“Then one day I noticed that she was isolating quite close to where I am, and then I checked and I saw that she was following me.
“So I said, ‘Oh she must be interested,’ and I just asked if she wanted to meet for coffee and that was the beginning of our romance.”
View this post on Instagram
“In our situation, it felt rushed, because of Corona you spend a lot of time together and also because she was going into this reality show [Summer House] so we knew she only had two and a half weeks.
“She was going into this reality show where, in the previous season, she had actually had a pretty strong fling with one of the guys in the house so there was a lot going on.
“I was looking to lockdown the connection before she went in there,” Des admitted.
The comedian said: “I have never lived full time with someone. I was actually engaged before and we had a place together in London but I didn’t live there…”
“It was kind of a long-distance relationship so this is really the first time I have ever lived with somebody.”
Hannah previously revealed she’s having “the best sex” she’s ever had with the Irish comedian.
View this post on Instagram