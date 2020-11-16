WATCH: Des Bishop gets pranked by reality star girlfriend Hannah Berner

The comedian recently moved in with his new girlfriend

Des Bishop has gotten pranked by his girlfriend Hannah Berner in a new video.

The comedian met reality star Hannah during lockdown in the US, and despite only knowing each other for a few months, the couple recently moved in together.

Taking to TikTok on Sunday, Hannah shared a video of her playing a trick on Des, as she asked him to copy her every move.

After appearing to mimic Hannah’s actions correctly, Des laughs as he realises his girlfriend tricked him by not swallowing the water they took a sip of.

Speaking on The Six O’Clock Show about how the couple met, Des said: “We were following each other but actually, I didn’t know she was following me.

“Then one day I noticed that she was isolating quite close to where I am, and then I checked and I saw that she was following me.

“So I said, ‘Oh she must be interested,’ and I just asked if she wanted to meet for coffee and that was the beginning of our romance.”

“In our situation, it felt rushed, because of Corona you spend a lot of time together and also because she was going into this reality show [Summer House] so we knew she only had two and a half weeks.