Dermot Kennedy has performed his hit track ‘Paradise’ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

The Irish singer took to the stage with Italian trio Meduza this week, after making his debut on the show in 2019.

The Dublin native is set to play eight sold-out gigs in Ireland later this year, as well as his biggest shows to date, including two nights at London’s Alexandra Palace and a night at the legendary Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, USA.