This was just hilarious!

Jennifer Zamparelli and Bernard O’Shea reprised their roles as Bridget and Eamon for RTÉ Comic Relief – and viewers loved every minute.

In a once off reunion, the pair lived out quarantine together, after ‘head lice’ started spreading around Ireland.

Viewers were quick to take to social media to praise the brilliant sketch, with funds raised all going to Irish chariites.

Take a look: