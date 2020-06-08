WATCH: Brian Dowling reveals adoption plans with husband Arthur Gourounlian

The reality star opened up about his decision on Loose Women

Brian Dowling has revealed his plans to adopt a baby with his husband Arthur Gourounlian.

The couple had been living in Los Angeles for the past two years, but recently decided to move back to Ireland after the 42-year-old took part in RTÉ’s Dancing With The Stars this year.

Speaking to Loose Women, Brian admitted that the couple are eager to start a family.

“Arthur and I will be married for five years in July,” he revealed on the show.

“It’s gone by so quickly and we are adamant that we want to start a family.”

“I’m forty-two, so I hope I have not left it too late.”

The Irish TV personality explained why they opted to adopt instead of going down the surrogacy route

“One of us was pro-surrogacy and one of us was pro-adoption,” he explained.

“We both agreed on adoption and that’s the one we are going to focus on together and see where it leads us.”

Brian admitted that Arthur wanted to adopt due to his difficult childhood.

“Arthur is Armenian and he grew up and found it very very difficult being an immigrant and moving to Europe from Armenia,” he continued.

“They struggled a lot.”

“Arthur’s feelings were “why pay so much money to make a baby when you can adopt so many that are out there looking for parents?” ”

The Gossies 2020 host also spoke about making history as part of the first same-sex couple on Dancing With The Stars earlier this year.

“I danced with an amazing professional Kai Widdrington,” he commented.

“Even now when I talk about it, I get goose pimples.”

“I am so glad I was a part of that,” he added.

The news comes after Brian surprised his husband with a BBQ party during lockdown restrictions late last month.