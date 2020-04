It comes as many people in isolation are attempting to get the chop

Alan Hughes has caused a stir online – after cutting his own hair live on air.

The Virgin Media presenter shocked viewers at home, when he decided to chop his locks on Ireland AM on Monday morning.

The TV host was in the middle of a segment, where an expert was explaining how to cut your hair at home, when Alan decided it to give it a whirl.

Right after he got scissors and started cutting, he said: “oh God, what have I done”.

Take a look at the clip below: