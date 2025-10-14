Want to be in the audience for The Late Late Show’s NYE Special? Here’s how to apply

The Late Late Show is currently accepting applications from viewers to be part of the audience for this year’s New Year’s Eve Special.

On Tuesday, October 28, RTÉ will pre-record the episode, and attendees must be at least 18 years old.

“There is a brilliant line-up of guests and music which will celebrate special moments of the year,” the show says.

To apply, click here and fill out some basic information, such as your name, age, how many tickets you’d like, and who your favourite musical artist is.

Last week’s guest, Miriam Margolyes, won praise following her hilarious and brutally honest interview on The Late Late Show.

The actress was branded an “international treasure” by viewers, as she cheekily promoted her book and also candidly shared her stance on Gaza.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Late Show (@latelaterte)

The 84-year-old, who is Jewish, said she has been branded a “traitor” and has lost friends and family for being so vocal about the ongoing situation.

When asked why she has been so outspoken about Israel and Palestine, she told host Patrick Kielty: “It’s important to me because I’m Jewish. And it’s very important that people realise that all Jewish people are not killers, they’re not bastards. It’s not like that.

“It’s just a section of the Israeli people that are like that, not Jewish people, and I want that to be known and understood and be clear.

“What happened in Gaza was utterly wrong, wicked and terrifying. The Hamas attack on 7 October was terrible, of course it was, but it came from 70 years of oppression, of Israelis being horrible.

“And I saw it myself, I was there in Israel and I saw it. I saw how they treated Palestinians. It’s wrong and I don’t want us to be changed by Hitler, by the Holocaust, into nasty people.”

“I won’t have it. I won’t be changed. My heart is open to anyone who needs help, succour and caring and they need that,” she continued.

“What happened in Gaza was wicked and wrong and bless you in Ireland, who made wonderful demonstrations in their favour to help them feel they were not alone.

“I’m shocked by the way it took so long for the international community to response to what was going on.”

When asked if she had lost family and friends over her comments, she replied: “Yes, I have. It hurts, it hurts when people you are fond of don’t want to talk to you anymore because they feel you are a traitor but they have to do what they do.”

“I have to accept it and I mustn’t hate them, I must try to understand because if I hate, I’m as bad as they are and I don’t want to be. But I tell you what, North London is a pretty tricky place to negotiate at the moment.”

The best-selling author recently published her third book, The Little Book of Miriam, which she warned “should be kept in the toilet and away from the eyes of children due to the adult material in it.”

Patrick then joked: “Obviously if you’re reading this on the toilet, you don’t mind people reading this on the toilet because I know you’re very open about these things, you’re very much a better out than in type person.”

Miriam replied: “Absolutely and I think everyday, you need a bowel movement it’s absolutely essential. This will assist you.”

Taking to social media, viewers heaped praise on Miriam, with many branding her a “wonderful lady” and “one of a kind”.