Vogue Williams teases new TV show set for release this summer

Vogue Williams has teased a new show which is set for release this summer.

The Irish model is no strange to the small screen, famously starring in ‘Fade Street’, competing on ‘Bear Grylls: Mission Survive’, and presenting talent show ‘The Big Deal’.

Speaking to RSVP, the mom-of-three said: “TV is going quite well for me, I’m as busy as a bee! I have a new coming out in August on E4 which I can’t wait for.”

In November, it was announced that Vogue would host the new E4 series ‘Send Nudes’.

According to the channel, the show will offer “people with very personal body hang-ups, the opportunity to look into the possible future, via 3D animated avatars, to show them an ideal of what they could look like if they went ahead with their desire for cosmetic surgery”.

Vogue also revealed she has two more “very exciting” projects in the works.

“One has actually been commissioned and we will be filming during the summer, so that’s great,” the 36-year-old added.