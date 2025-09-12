Vogue Williams slams Molly-Mae Hague’s NTA win: ‘I might plan a break-up to win one’

Molly-Mae Hague’s win at the NTAs for Best Authored Documentary has sparked huge debate – and Vogue Williams is the latest star to weigh in.

The influencer won the category for her Amazon Prime show Molly-Mae: Behind It All, which delves into her life post break-up with Tommy Fury.

While the show was certainly popular with fans, some have questioned whether the series should have won the award over the other nominees in her category.

Her competitors in the same category include: Strictly Amy: Cancer and Me by Amy Dowden, There’s Only One Rob Burrow, and a documentary involving Freddie Flintoff.

Many viewers and industry figures argued those films carried more depth, given their subject matter.

Speaking on ITV’s Lorraine, Vogue delivered a cheeky dig, suggesting Molly-Mae’s victory may have been undeserved compared to some other nominees.

Vogue joked: “I think – well, first of all, I’m going to plan a break up because then I’m going to win an NTA myself.”

She then continued to laugh it off, and followed up by saying: “Yeah there were quite a few shocked faces in the room because she was up against Rob Burrow, Freddie Flintoff, Amy Dowden, all incredible documentaries.”

These comments clearly reflect disbelief from some viewers about Molly-Mae’s win over other documentary makers, whose work many felt was more “inspirational.”

Molly-Mae herself acknowledged how powerful the other stories in her category were.

In a social media message she wrote: “Last night at the NTAs I shared a category with people whose stories will always be more powerful and inspirational than mine.

“It was only right to dedicate this award to the late Rob Burrow and his family and to the remarkable people in my category … this win belongs to them.”