Vogue Williams shows off her kids Gigi and Theodore’s rooms in new Howth home

Vogue Williams has shown off her kids Gigi and Theodore’s bedrooms in her new Howth home.

The TV presenter is currently living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their 2-year-old son Theodore and newborn daughter Gigi.

The couple purchased their first home in Ireland last year, but they haven’t been able to fly to Dublin to see their new place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Irish model shared gave a tour inside her children’s rooms, saying: “I think Gigi’s room is my favourite in our place at home. Ts is a close second.”

“It actually took a while to get these right, I wanted rooms that they would never outgrow but were still suitable for their age now!

“We haven’t been home so there’s currently zero mess, oh the joy of not having toys everywhere!”

Gigi’s room features a cloud wallpaper, a neon pink sign on the wall of her name, a white cot and pale pink decor.

Theodore’s room includes a bunk bed, grey walls and teddy bear animals.

The 35-year-old has unveiled other rooms in the stunning home on Instagram in recent months.

In one post, she wrote: “Seeing our house come together is so exciting! It’s taken a good few months but I have to say I had the BEST people working with me. Ronan from Newcastle Design was so brilliant.”

“The kitchen he created is epic, he also did all of my wardrobes and the boot room which I added in at the very end after seeing something similar on his Instagram.”

“I still can’t believe this house is ours, I got really lucky with the people who helped us create this and I wanted to give them a shout out.”

Sharing more photos of their house in another post, Vogue said: “I never imagined I would own my own house in my favourite place in the world, well I did but I didn’t actually think it would happen!”

“I finally got the keys in March so I haven’t actually been to see it since before that,” she revealed.

“I really hope I can get home to see it in person soon, it’s the perfect place for our family to spend lots of time.”

“We may never move home full time but it’s so important for our children to have their Irish roots and you never know a bit of an Irish accent.”

