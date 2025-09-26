Vogue Williams shares ‘very exciting news’ as she lands role in major movie

Vogue Williams is set to star in a major motion picture.

The TV presenter has landed a role in Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie, a follow up to the hit Netlix series.

Sharing the news on Instagram, Vogue posted a video of her voicing her character, named Fridge, in the movie.

She captioned the post: “The cat’s out the bag 🙀 I’ve officially joined the Gabby’s Dollhouse family! Don’t miss my cameo on the big screen this October 16.”

In the video, Vogue revealed her own children are big fans of the series, and she described the movie as “bright” and “loveable”.

The DreamWorks Animation series debuted in 2021, and became the ninth-most viewed streaming original series.

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie will star Laila Lockhart Kraner as Gabby, who leaves her bedroom and embarks on a road trip with her grandma Gigi (Gloria Estefan) to the faraway city of Cat Francisco.

But when Gabby’s dollhouse falls off the trailer and rolls away, it ends up in the clawed hands of an eccentric cat lady named Vera (Kristen Wiig).

Gabby must go on a real-world adventure through the mean streets of Cat Francisco to save the dollhouse before it’s too late. It’s certain to be pawesome!

Gabby’s Dollhouse: The Movie features an all-star voice cast including Saturday Night Live stars Ego Nwodim, Kyle Mooney, and Melissa Villaseñor, as well as Thomas Lennon (Reno 911!, American Dad!), Jason Mantzoukas (Invincible, Big Mouth), and Fortune Feimster (Fortune Feimster: Crushing It, Velma).

For the film, the beloved series’ voice cast reprises their roles as Pandy Paws, CatRat, Cakey, DJ Catnip, Baby Box, MerCat and more.