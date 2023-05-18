Vogue Williams shares unreleased single she recorded – and it’s a lowkey banger

That’s right, Vogue Williams once wrote and recorded her own single, but the song was never released.

The TV presenter and DJ shares the news during her My Therapist Ghosted Me live shows with Joanne McNally, and even plays the track for the audience.

Vogue recorded the song about 10 years ago while she was living in Australia with her now ex-husband Brian McFadden.

During the show, Joanne slags Vogue over the songs hilarious lyrics, which include: “I’m a bad girl, I’m just trying to be me.”

The duo then dance to the song on stage as they play it for the live audience.

While Vogue and Joanne poke fun at the song during their live show, we personally think its a lowkey banger and should be released for the public to enjoy.

The pair brought their live show to Dubai this week, as they continue to reap the success of their award-winning podcast.

My Therapist Ghosted Me is a hilarious podcast where Vogue and Joanne share their experiences with the ups and downs of life.

Their candid conversations have resonated with listeners worldwide, making the podcast a huge hit.

The live shows give fans a chance to experience My Therapist Ghosted Me in person, with the added bonus of hearing even more hilarious and heart-warming stories from Vogue and Joanne.

Despite it all, it’s often said that friends give the best therapy, so Vogue & Joanne teamed up to do exactly that (alongside a generous helping of laughter, as that, too, is said to be the best form of therapy).

Together they give 100% unqualified, unsubstantiated, but up-front and honest advice on the plethora of issues they and many others continue to grapple with.