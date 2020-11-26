The Irish presenter has two young children

Vogue Williams shares the hilarious reality of trying to take family photos

Vogue Williams has shared the hilarious reality of trying to take family photos.

The Irish presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews are proud parents to two adorable children, 2-year-old Theodore and newborn Gigi, who they welcomed in July.

The mum-of-two took to her Instagram Stories on Wednesday to show how difficult it can be taking photographs with two young children.

As baby Gigi appeared to be crying in the photo, Vogue wrote: “Ehhhhh Gigi! We are trying to get a family photo in our matching outfits!”

Sharing a second photo where her children looked slightly less unhappy, Vogue added: “We kinda got there!”

The sweet snap sees Vogue and her kids wearing adorable matching yellow outfits.

The 35-year-old recently revealed she would love to extend her family, telling VIP Magazine: “I want to have more children for sure.”

“Spen is such a great dad, he helps with everything and we make a good team,” she added.

Vogue opened up about how 2-year-old Theodore has taken to his new baby sister Gigi.

“I really feel so lucky. Theodore absolutely adores Gigi and always wants to hold her and kiss her. I would say he will always look after her.”

