Vogue Williams shares sweet video of her daughter Gigi

Vogue Williams has shared a sweet video of her daughter Gigi.

The Irish presenter welcomed her second child with husband Spencer Matthews back in July, almost two years after the birth of their son Theodore.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 35-year-old shared an adorable clip of her baby girl laughing, while Theodore watched over his younger sister.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

The Dublin native captioned the post: “No better sound in the whole world ❤️”.

Speaking on a recent episode of the Spencer & Vogue podcast, Vogue opened up about her plans to have more children in the near future.

She said: “Spenny and I have said that we want four kids, now I think definitely three, I’m now on the fence about the fourth with all this carry-on.”

Spencer said: “Well, fortunately, we don’t have to worry about it for at least three years,” to which Vogue clarified: “That’s the fourth. We’ll have the third quite soon I would think.”

