Vogue Williams shares sweet tribute to her son, as she prepares for her daughter’s arrival

The presenter is expecting her second child with Spencer Matthews next month

Vogue Williams shares sweet tribute to her son, as she prepares for...

Vogue Williams has shared an adorable snap with her son Theodore, as she counts down the arrival of baby number two.

The TV presenter will welcome her baby girl in the next month, her second child with husband Spencer Matthews.

The 34-year-old took to Instagram last night to post a sweet tribute to her one-year-old son Theodore, stating he will be the “best big brother.”

“Snoozing beside my babba!” she wrote, “I love this pic Spen took.”

“Lockdown has been great for all of the extra time I have gotten with my T.”

“Soon to be the BEST big brother in the world,” she added.

Vogue announced her second pregnancy back in March, and at the time, she admitted she felt “lucky” to be pregnant for a second time.

Earlier this month, she revealed that “the countdown is on” as she prepared for the baby’s arrival.

“I can’t believe our baby girl will be here in less than a month,” she shared with her followers.

Vogue recently announced that she’s finally bought her “dream” home in Ireland.

The Dublin native has secured a new base in Ireland for when she visits with her soon-to-be family-of-four.

