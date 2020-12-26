Vogue Williams shares sweet family snaps – after being unable to return home to Ireland for Christmas

The Irish presenter posed with her husband Spencer Matthews and their two children

Vogue Williams has shared sweet family snaps, after being unable to return home to Ireland for Christmas.

The Irish presenter lives in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two children Theodore, 2, and Gigi, four months.

The Dublin native recently admitted she was “disappointed” she could not return home for the festive season, but made the most of the celebrations on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, the 35-year-old posed with her family in matching pyjamas, writing: “Merry Christmas everyone.”

“The first picture is after I bribed T with a sweet, he’s not so into the matching pjs just yet!

“I hope everyone had a lovely day yesterday, wishing you all the best New Years… here’s to 2021 ❤️ (also can we take a moment for Gigibears cheeks!!!)”.

In another post, Vogue gushed about her family, admitting she was happiest when surrounded by her husband and their children.

“It’s been a strange one but 2020 gave me Gigi so it will always be a good year because of that,” she explained.

Just last week, Vogue admitted she wondered if she’ll ever get back to Ireland.

She wrote: “Feeling so sad for those who can’t spend Christmas with family…”

“Also so sad for those with businesses having to close again. I hope everyone can still enjoy themselves whatever they do…”

“I wonder if I’ll ever get back to Ireland. I was meant to be there until yesterday but had to cancel again. Stay positive everyone.”