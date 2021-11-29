Vogue Williams shares plans to spend Christmas in Ireland

Vogue Williams has revealed her plans to spend Christmas in Ireland this year.

The Irish presenter and her husband Spencer Matthews, who are currently based in London, bought a stunning home in Dublin’s Howth last year.

Due to travel restrictions amid the coronavirus pandemic, the couple were unable to fly home to Ireland last Christmas, so they spent the festive season in the UK with their children Theodore and Gigi.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, Vogue shared photos of inside her Howth home which had been decorated for Christmas.

She wrote: “I REALLY can’t wait for Christmas this year, we were meant to have it at home in our new place last year but couldn’t do this year I’m having everyone to our house ☺️”

“This is what @venturainteriordesign have done to the house at home. I’m in love!!!I think I’ll leave all the decorations up forever! Ventura have such a gorgeous Christmas shop too with lots of gift ideas so be sure to check it out…”

“I’ve already gotten my yearly candle! They do a scent of the season, smells unreal… ah I feel so happy, I wish I was home already #collab 🎅,” the 36-year-old added.

This will be Vogue and Spencer’s last Christmas as a family of four, as the couple are expecting their third child in April 2022.

Vogue announced her pregnancy last month, writing on Instagram at the time: “Baby number three on the way!!!”

“This has been a lot harder to hide third time around, I feel like I’ve had a bump since the first month ☺️.”

The model mum has since asked her close friend and comedian Joanne McNally to be her baby’s godmother.

The Gosscast is back with a brand new season, sponsored by Irish-owned CBD company Greenheart CBD.

Hosted by Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker, the girls discuss Kim Kardashian’s new romance with Pete Davidson, and explain the resurfaced drama between Taylor Swift and Jake Gyllenhaal.

Watch the full episode below, or else listen on Spotify or iTunes.