Vogue Williams shares plans to spend ‘a lot of time in Ireland’ after the pandemic

"The first thing I'm doing when everything ends is jetting back to Ireland"

Vogue Williams has shared her plans to spend “a lot of time in Ireland” after the pandemic.

The Irish presenter is currently living in London with her husband Spencer Matthews, and their two children Theodore, 2, and newborn Gigi.

The mother-of-two has not been home to Ireland in over a year due to the ongoing pandemic, and admitted it would be the first thing she did when it’s safe to do so.

Speaking on her Spencer & Vogue podcast with her husband, Vogue said: “The first thing I’m doing when everything ends is jetting back to Ireland and I’m going to spend a lot of time there.”

“I miss it so much. I can’t wait to see my brother, I can’t wait to see my aunts and uncles, my cousins. Everyone I haven’t seen in what will be well over a year.”

“I can’t wait for everyone to meet Gigi,” she added.

Spencer told listeners: “That list that she’s just reeled off sounds like it might just be five or six people. It’s about eighty.”

“But none of them have met Gigi,” Vogue explained, “I can’t wait for them to see her. It’s all very exciting… I can’t wait.”

Spencer admitted: “I’m looking forward to coming back to Ireland as well actually – never thought I’d say that!”

Vogue said: “I used to go back to Ireland a couple of times a month for work, and just not having that and not being able to get home… That’s what I’m most looking forward to.”

The couple purchased their first home in Ireland last year, but they haven’t been able to fly to Dublin to see their new place due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Vogue has been sharing snaps of the Howth property on her Instagram, recently showing off her kids’ rooms in the house.