Vogue Williams shares adorable photos from son Theodore’s Frozen themed birthday party

Vogue Williams has shared adorable photos from son Theodore’s Frozen themed birthday party.

The Irish presenter welcomed her first child with her husband Spencer Matthews on September 5, 2018.

Ahead of her son’s third birthday, Vogue threw him a birthday party with decorations from one of his favourite Disney films – including a Frozen cake, a Frozen bouncy castle, and balloons of the movie’s main characters Elsa, Anna and Olaf.

Vogue and Spencer tied the knot in June 2018, and welcomed their son Theodore just three months later.

Ad

The couple are also parents to a one-year-old daughter named Gigi, who they welcomed on July 22 last year.