Vogue Williams reveals why she ‘tried to hide’ her post-baby body after welcoming daughter Gigi

Vogue Williams has revealed why she tried to hide her post-baby body after giving birth last year.

The 35-year-old welcomed her second child, a daughter named Gigi, with her husband Spencer Matthews last July.

During a new interview with Fabulous magazine, Vogue admitted she snapped back quite quickly after giving birth – but it wasn’t something she wanted to celebrate on social media.

The TV presenter explained: “There is so much pressure put on women about this and I didn’t want to add to that when actually, instead of worrying about losing the baby weight, we should be worrying about where our pelvic floor is at and how our mental health is doing.”

“All of that is so much more important. It’s purely down to my body type that I went back to how I was before without too much effort, and I did find myself trying to hide that for the first few months.”

“I’d always done my tanning stuff [Insta posts promoting her line of self-tan products], but I wanted to wait so as not to annoy people.”

Vogue confessed: “I just didn’t want to make anyone else feel bad by being all, ‘hey, look at me after having a baby,’ because the last thing anyone wants to see is someone who’s lost the weight quicker than you.”

Although the mother-of-two is very careful about what she posts on social media, Vogue admitted sometimes you just “can’t win”.

“That’s the thing about the internet. If you lose the weight fast, everyone assumes you jumped into it and if you don’t then you get people saying: ‘Ooh, she’s still carrying her baby weight’. So you kind of can’t win,” she said.

Ad

“People think it makes them feel better if they say something awful about someone else, but I would rather be super-positive and then whatever you put out comes back.”

“And when it’s to do with anyone else’s body, the best thing you can do is not pass comment at all.”

Speaking about dealing with online trolls and nasty comments on social media, the 35-year-old said: “Of course it gets to me.”

Ad

“I am happy, my life is amazing, I have two amazing kids, a great husband, and I’m so happy in my life and with what I’m doing, so I pull back and remember that.”

“But some of the stuff that’s written is just so awful. And Spencer wouldn’t get nearly as much as me. It’s normally always pointed at women,” she explained.

Vogue also opened up about welcoming Gigi during the coronavirus pandemic, and the fact she hasn’t met her close family and friends.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by voguewilliams (@voguewilliams)

“Obviously people are going through way worse than what we are, but it is really upsetting. One of my brothers has never met her and even my mum has only been able to see her once,” she said.

“I haven’t been able to get to Ireland because of the quarantine and travel rules so I’ve not been home in over a year. By the time people get to meet her, she’s going to be about a year old, so it’s a big part of her life to miss.”

“Everyone has things going on that are upsetting during Covid, and when you put it into perspective with what other people are going through with illness and losing their jobs and their livelihoods, we’re getting off lightly I suppose. They will all meet her soon enough,” she added.